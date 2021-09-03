Single-engine plane crashes into hayfield near Delta
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A single-engine Skyline Cessna crashed in Delta on Friday.
According to officials, no one was injured in the crash.
Authorities say they received a call reporting a single plane crash at I road and 1525 road. When they arrived they say the pilot was walking around the plane.
The single-engine Skyline Cessna was on its top in a hayfield.
An initial investigation determined the plane had engine trouble before it went down. The pilot was returning to Delta Blake Field, where it took off a half-hour earlier.
The FAA will be leading the investigation as to why the plane crashed into a hay field.
