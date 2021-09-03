Advertisement

Single-engine plane crashes into hayfield near Delta

Delta single plane crash
Delta single plane crash(Delta Police Department)
By (Goldene Brown)
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A single-engine Skyline Cessna crashed in Delta on Friday.

According to officials, no one was injured in the crash.

Authorities say they received a call reporting a single plane crash at I road and 1525 road. When they arrived they say the pilot was walking around the plane.

The single-engine Skyline Cessna was on its top in a hayfield.

An initial investigation determined the plane had engine trouble before it went down. The pilot was returning to Delta Blake Field, where it took off a half-hour earlier.

The FAA will be leading the investigation as to why the plane crashed into a hay field.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruita flooding
Residential flooding concerns in Fruita
Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks
The cultivation of marijuana is currently not permitted in Mesa Co., Colo.
Mesa Co. voters to approve or deny marijuana cultivation in the county
CDOT workers put super sac in Blue Gulch area
CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac

Latest News

Grand Junction Airport continues with runway project
Vega State Park
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tips for safety Labor Day weekend
Buddy
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Buddy’
September declared as Recovery Month in Colorado
September declared as Recovery Month in Colorado