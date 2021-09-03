Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 2

Highlights from CMU Football, Men’s Soccer and Varsity Softball
CMU Football Game 1 090221
CMU Football Game 1 090221(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have highlights from across the Grand Valley; CMU Football, CMU Men’s Soccer and Varsity Girls Softball Palisade vs Grand Junction.

Notable Scores:

Football

William Jewell vs Colorado Mesa 3-40

Soccer

Texas Permian Basin vs Colorado Mesa 0-3

Varsity Softball

Palisade vs Grand Junction 17-0

