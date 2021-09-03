Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
Fruita flooding
Residential flooding concerns in Fruita
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass in the upcoming weeks
The cultivation of marijuana is currently not permitted in Mesa Co., Colo.
Mesa Co. voters to approve or deny marijuana cultivation in the county
CDOT workers put super sac in Blue Gulch area
CDOT helping control mudslides with super sac

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road