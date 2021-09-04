Advertisement

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Grand Junction

According to authorities, the driver sustained serious injuries
The Grand Junction Police Dept. responded to the scene of the incident.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A driver was transported to the hospital Friday night after sustaining serious injuries in a rollover accident around 11:50 p.m. on the eastbound ramp to Riverside Pkwy on Broadway in Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Dept. responded to the scene.

The extent of the adult male driver’s injuries in unknown at this time according, to the GJPD. The ramp was blocked to traffic for several hours after the accident, but has since reopened. The cause and manner of the crash are under investigation.

