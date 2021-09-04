Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Two, September 3

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Montrose edges out Fruita Monument to stay undefeated
By Simon Lehrer and Dave Ackert
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Week 2 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Fruita 22, Montrose 26

Palisade 8, Central 12

Glenwood Springs 13, Rifle 7

Grand Valley 34, Coal Ridge 7

Center 28, Olathe 22

Delta 49, Salida 0

Cedaredge 13, Cortez 28

Dove Creek 54, Rangely 6

