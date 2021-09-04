Advertisement

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado

By WJZ Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) - A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado hit the house he was working on.

Eduardo Aguirre has every reason not to climb up on a roof after his experience.

“I was so scared,” he said in Spanish.

Aguirre was pressure-washing a roof on Wednesday, when another type of pressure system arrived.

“It was definitely a freight train sound,” Lauren Reinecher, the homeowner said.

She rushed her kids to the basement as storm approached.

“It was horrifying,” she said.

Aguirre, however, didn’t have time to get to safety.

“There wasn’t time to get down,” he said. “I was up by the chimney.”

The wind had knocked over the ladder, leaving Aguirre trapped, according to Bill Greenwell. Greenwell, Aguirre’s coworker, was also at the house during the storm.

“He just held on for life,” he said.

Aguirre demonstrated how he held on to the chimney as the tornado went by. He said those five seconds were the worst.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

The tornado tore through the east side of the property, snapping trees and sending debris flying everywhere.

When trees started flying, Aguirre moved to another part of the roof to find some cover.

“I mean, the tornado blew right over him,” Reinecher said.

Eventually, Aguirre made it down.

“I grabbed them and I brought them into my house. I cried and I was just so grateful he was OK,” Reinecher said. “It was scary.”

Copyright 2021 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruita flooding
Residential flooding concerns in Fruita
Delta single plane crash
Single-engine plane crashes into hayfield near Delta
Mesa County Employee Belinda Knisley is charged with second degree burglary
Mesa County Deputy Clerk charged with second degree burglary
Mosquito tests positive according to Mesa County Public Health
West Nile detected in Mesa County
CMU kicks off the 2021 football season
Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 2

Latest News

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden to visit parts of Northeast battered by Ida’s soggy remnants
A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado tore through the area on Wednesday....
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado