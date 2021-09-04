Labor Day travel tips and traffic trends

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Labor Day signifying the last weekend of summer, CDOT is reminding drivers to anticipate additional traffic in many areas of the state due to the numerous events and activities taking place over Labor Day weekend.

Many people are headed east to celebrate their last weekend of summer. With Glenwood Canyon back open and nice weather in the forecast, many people are choosing to drive instead of fly. But it’s still important to plan your trip accordingly, check road conditions, and know before you go.

CDOT officials say Friday and Saturday traffic isn’t too bad as it is evenly dispersed from people’s various schedules. Some travelers choose to get on the road after work Friday and some leave Saturday morning. However, CDOT says to expect the most amount of traffic on Monday.

“So be prepared for a little extra travel time,” said CDOT Statewide Communications Manager Bob Wilson. “And know before you go is maybe going online & taking a look at our cameras or what our electronic signs are saying. That can give you an idea of what the traffic conditions are like.”

Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver this weekend. I-70′s traffic tends to be heaviest from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday.

“We tend to see a lot heavier traffic from about Glenwood Springs east and especially in Summit County around the tunnels,” said Wilson. “If you’re heading eastbound the biggest traffic you’re gonna see generally is from summit county east on Labor day from about mid morning until late afternoon.”

To help move along traffic and reduce potential delays, CDOT has suspended all construction projects as of today at noon. The only exception is for emergency operations. The projects will resume the morning of Tuesday, September 7.

“There’s a lot of things happening right now with COVID and flying seems a little bit sketchy,” said traveler Yuseph Abbas. “You don’t know how long it’s gonna take & a lot of people are getting held up at the airports.”

“We want to be responsible, we don’t want to spread anything,” said traveler Blake Bachert. “So we always make sure to bring wipes. When we get gas we wipe our hands off. We’re very safe with these things. So that’s why we chose to drive. It’s also a bigger adventure. You’re out on the open road, you look around & you’ve got the views. When you fly, it’s too quick for us. We like the challenge, we like to experience new things.”

CDOT says speeds will be reduced through the newly reopened Glenwood Canyon, so to plan for additional travel time through that area. CDOT also reminds motorists that DUI enforcement will be increased over this holiday weekend. So to avoid impaired driving and distracted driving. CDOT encourages drivers to follow the posted speed limits and to be prepared for more traffic throughout this long weekend.

