GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September is Suicide Prevention Month, when health organizations such as Mind Springs Health works to bring awareness to help people suffering get help.

Through events, activities, and resources, Mind Springs wants to work to help make a difference and reduce the local suicide rates in Mesa County.

Mind Springs hopes to do this by connecting with one another, sharing resources, and bringing together their community partners. Such as the VA, Hilltop, National Parks, District 51 schools, and local hospitals in the county.

”We have a local event coming up across our region called Peddle for Prevention,” said Mind Springs Health Suicide Prevention Coordinator Miranda Botts. “It goes towards funding programs that help prevent suicide between our mental health & substance use services here across our region.”

The event is virtual and takes place on September 25th. It works as a platform for people to connect and share something they’re doing that day that helps their mental health, and connect to the cause. Such as going for a walk, a bike ride, or anything in nature.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.