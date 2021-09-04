Advertisement

West Nile detected in Mesa County

Mosquito tests positive according to Mesa County Public Health
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus in Mesa County has been detected, according to the Mesa County Department of Public Health. Grand River Mosquito Control trapped the mosquito in the zone east of Grand Junction.

There have been no reports of any transmission to humans in our area. The mosquito was captured and tested on August 26.

Health officials ask that the public take precautions. To minimize risks of being bitten, wear long sleeved clothing, use a repellent with DEET. Remove any standing water around your home and don’t go out during peak mosquito time which is in the early morning and evening.

