Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 4
Highlights from Varsity Softball, CMU Soccer, and College Football
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Saturday’s games on the Western Slope. Here is every notable score:
Varsity Football
Grand Junction 6, Skyline 51
Varsity Softball
ThunderRidge 8, Fruita Monument 6
Cedaredge 7, Palisade 10
RMAC Soccer
Colorado Mesa 1, Texas A&M Int’l 0
Pac-12 Football
Northern Colorado 7, Colorado 35
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.