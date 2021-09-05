Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Saturday’s games on the Western Slope. Here is every notable score:

Varsity Football

Grand Junction 6, Skyline 51

Varsity Softball

ThunderRidge 8, Fruita Monument 6

Cedaredge 7, Palisade 10

RMAC Soccer

Colorado Mesa 1, Texas A&M Int’l 0

Pac-12 Football

Northern Colorado 7, Colorado 35

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.