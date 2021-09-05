Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 4

Highlights from Varsity Softball, CMU Soccer, and College Football
CMU men's soccer is off to a strong start
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Saturday’s games on the Western Slope. Here is every notable score:

Varsity Football

Grand Junction 6, Skyline 51

Varsity Softball

ThunderRidge 8, Fruita Monument 6

Cedaredge 7, Palisade 10

RMAC Soccer

Colorado Mesa 1, Texas A&M Int’l 0

Pac-12 Football

Northern Colorado 7, Colorado 35

KKCO KJCT The 10 Sports 090121 NEW for online