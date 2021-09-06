Badges with Buckets event this Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Join the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for an evening of food and music as they team up with Food Truck Friday to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Colorado!

On Friday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., deputies from the MCSO will be walking around Lincoln Park with buckets to collect donations for Special Olympics Colorado. Hence the name “Badges with Buckets.”

To those who won’t be able to attend the event but would still like to donate, please visit Badges with Buckets Fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.