Child killed at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The incident happened on Sunday evening
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign(CBS Denver)
By Tom Ferguson and Goldene Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs is closed after a child was killed at the theme park over the weekend. According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, an incident happened on the “Haunted Mine Drop Ride” Sunday evening.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office is saying authorities were dispatched to the scene. According to the office’s press release, park employees performed first aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs. An investigation into the cause of death is now underway. The park is closed Monday and Tuesday for the investigation.

