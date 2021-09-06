Advertisement

Hit and run involving 16-year-old boy

By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A mother of a 16-year-old boy involved in a hit and run incident in Grand Junction is looking for help. Jackie Vlcek experienced every parents worst nightmare after receiving a call from her son that he was involved in a hit and run. Her son Hudson was riding his mountain bike Saturday evening on C 1/2 road when he was hit from behind by a white truck traveling westbound at 45 mph.

The impact crushed the back end of Hudson’s bike and launched him 12 to 15 feet where he landed on the side of the road on his back. Thankfully he was wearing a helmet which prevented him from a brain injury but he still suffered a broken foot.

The area in which Hudson was hit is considered a rural spot but it’s a place that his mother Jackie says she typically considered to be a safe place for bikers. The road is a long straight shot and even has “Share the road” signs posted clearly to alert drivers bikers are common in this region. She stated, “If the person had stopped to check and see if he was ok it’d be a completely different story. But the fact they left without knowing he survived the collision is what is really terrifying to me. He could have been unconscious on the side of the road for who knows how long.”

The home across the street from the incident did have a surveillance camera which Colorado State Patrol has since acquired. They were unable to comment as it’s still under investigation. If you know anything regarding this case or see a white truck with damage to the front passenger side please contact Colorado State Patrol.

