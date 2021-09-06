Nathan Martinez, 28, arrested on drug, traffic charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested 28 year-old Nathan Martinez shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning at C Rd. and 32 Rd. in Grand Junction. Martinez was driving a car with only one tail light functioning. Then the authorities came to believe the car was connected to a wanted suspect. A sheriff’s deputy sought to pull him over, but Martinez failed to stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez sped through neighborhoods and ran stop signs and red lights as the authorities pursued him.

The sheriff’s office is also saying they found methamphetamine and other drug materials in the car. Martinez faces drug-related charges as well as traffic-related ones. Two other female passengers were with him. One was detained and ultimately released. The other was released but is facing charges related to drug possession as well.

A full list of charges Martinez faces follows as:

Two counts of vehicular eluding

Two counts of reckless driving

Two counts of reckless endangerment

One count of possession with the intent to distribute

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of resisting arrest

One count of lane usage violation

One count of vehicle not equipped with two stop lamps

Five counts of failure to stop for a red light

Five counts of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign

One count of aggravated driving with a revoked license

Two counts of failure to appear (State Code 16-2-110 F)

Three counts of failure to appear (State Code 16-2 110 M)

