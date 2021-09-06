Redlands Lions Club puts up flag display to commemorate Labor Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Redlands Lion’s Club members and volunteers placed flags out to commemorate Labor Day. Throughout the morning starting at 6:30am they put up 750 American flags and will be picking them up around 5pm.

The areas where you can view the flags are Tiara Rado, Seasons, Monument Village, Panorama, and Redlands Village as well as some business such as Community Hospital. The flag displays take about thirty volunteers to put up spread over eight routes.

The Redlands Lion’s Club flag service honors 9 patriotic holidays annually. The cost for residents is a donation of $35 which the Lions use to put back into the community.

