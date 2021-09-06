Westside Woofers host a North American Flyball Association tournament

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The North American Flyball Association held a tournament this weekend at the Mesa County Fairgrounds Lions Park.

Westside Woofers flyball team, which is the team based out of Grand junction, hosted the tournament. Dogs and their owners came out from Denver, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, and even California to compete.

Flyball is an excellent sport for dogs and their owners to pick up. It’s good for exercise, mental stimulation, and to strengthen the overall bond between a pup & his or her human.

“This is a great dog sport because it’s a lot of energy, a lot of exercise,” said Westside Woofers team member Kayla Stearns. “They get to play fetch with their handlers. It’s just a lot of fun, it’s high adrenaline, it’s a great family sport.”

Flyball is a relay race where 2 4-dog teams race against each other in parallel lanes. Each dog jumps 4 hurdles, triggers a spring-loaded box to release a ball, catches the ball, & carries it back over the hurdles to the starting line. At which time the next dog in the relay team is released.

“We want the dogs to run under 24 seconds,” said Denver Speed Demons Team Captain Tonia Tamburini. “So all 4 dogs would have to run under 24 seconds and then we can earn title points for our dogs.”

The dogs are judged based on speed and accuracy. Any error such as a false start, an early pass, dropping the ball, or missing a jump requires the dog to rerun, adding time to the team’s total.

These dogs train for months or years to compete in tournaments like this one.

“We break the sport up into pieces,” said Tamburini. “We train the dogs how to recall, so how to run back to their handler really fast. And then we train to box turn so we teach them how to get on the flyball box & get a ball out of the flyball box. And then they also have to learn how to jump over the 4 jumps. And then we put those pieces together.”

NAFA tournaments such as this one are divided into divisions so that teams compete against other teams of equal speed and jump height.

“The nice thing about flyball is we don’t care what breed they are, what size they are, there are no AKC rules,” said Tamburini. “So anyone can play.”

To find out more information, visit https://www.westsidewoofers.com/

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.