Athlete of the Week: Karst Hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Karst Hunter is the CMU Mavericks new starting quarterback, and he’s also our Athlete of the Week.

Hunter made a great first impression in his college debut, proving right away that the Mavs offense is in good hands this year. His opening night stat line was extremely impressive: 2 touchdowns and 367 total yards, including a long 65 yard TD pass to seal the Week 1 win.

“It was my first collegiate quarterback start, first collegiate touchdown,” Hunter reflected after CMU beat William Jewell College 40-3. “It was a great atmosphere tonight, I expected nothing less.”

After his impressive debut, Hunter was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. Mavs linebacker Remington Green was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Week, with CMU football sweeping the conference awards in Week 1.

Hunter just transferred from South Dakota State this summer. As just a redshirt freshman, he now has the opportunity to lead this Mavericks offense. Hunter says the team’s goal, and a personal goal of his, is to go undefeated this season.

“I want to win every game, and just take it one game at a time,” he said. “Stats are stats, but I just want to win. If we can win as a team, that’s all that matters.”

Head football coach Tremaine Jackson told us that Hunter’s presence has significantly improved the quarterback room. That was evident in Thursday’s game, with backup QB Gavin Herberg immediately scoring a touchdown after replacing Hunter in the fourth quarter.

“We went from not much experience in that room, to a lot of experience and a lot of talent and athleticism in that room,” Jackson says. “They support each other, and what we tell guys around here is people support people they believe in. They believe in each other, they support each other, they love each other, and they go to work together.”

The Mavs are off this week, before hitting the road to face New Mexico Highlands on September 18.

