City of Grand Junction Mayor to host second coffee discussion

Mayor Chuck McDaniel is inviting residents to join him for another coffee discussion
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City of Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel is inviting residents to join him for an informal meeting to discuss issues that are important to the community.

This is the mayor’s second time hosting Coffee with Chuck. The first meeting took place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Octopus Coffee.

The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Residents can speak with Mayor McDaniel about issues that are important to them.

Coffee with Chuck will take place on Monday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at The Coffee Trader located on 2566 Patterson Rd.

Coffee with Chuck (City of Grand Junction Mayor)
