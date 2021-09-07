Advertisement

CMU student from Kabul, Afghanistan shares her concerns

CMU
CMU(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:34 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A sophomore, political science major at CMU, originally from Kabul, recently started her fall semester of classes. But is very worried about what’s going on in her home country of Afghanistan.

She says she feels caught between two different worlds. Worrying about what’s going on in her home country but also juggling work and classes.

She says the media portrays what’s goin on very poorly. Saying mass media is portraying the Taliban to be the people of Afghanistan. Instead, she says the Taliban is a radical terrorist group bent on controlling women, what they wear, & what they can do. She also says the Afghanistan government is a completely separate entity with the people’s interest in mind that has been overthrown by the Taliban’s violence.

”I feel like they’ve taken my identity, they’ve taken everything I had,” says student Halina Behroz. “It feels like I don’t have a home to go to anymore, which is really sad. And I think the biggest problem for me is to live in these 2 different worlds. Here, nobody knows what I’m going through. It’s hard for me not to focus on home. Because it’s home & I want to know what’s going on. But at the same time I have to go to my classes here & focus on this completely different world.”

She says she wants to study political science so one day she can go back and make a difference for the lives of the citizens of Afghanistan by being a political leader and initiating change.

