Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department achieves professional accreditation

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has once again met or exceeded extensive requirements to maintain professional accreditation through the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.

Its a year long process where the police department has to go through about 200 standards to gain this accreditation level. Those standards include ethics, organization, and crime prevention. The point is to take professionalism to the next level.

The accreditation serves as an acknowledgement that our law enforcement agency has documented operations and procedures in place that clearly define the role of a peace officer, and that enhance the quality of services provided. Out of more than 230 law enforcement agencies in Colorado, less than 50 are currently accredited.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Hit and run on 16 year old on bike
Hit and run involving 16-year-old boy
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Nathan Martinez, 28, faces numerous charges stemming from the pursuit and the subsequent...
Nathan Martinez, 28, arrested on drug, traffic charges
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Millions to lose monthly unemployment checks lawmakers elect to not renew Cares Act payments

Latest News

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Reopening of I-70 Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path and Grizzly Creek Rest Area
Mesa County Air Quality Health Advisory 9/8/21
Air Quality Health Advisory issued for Mesa County
Unemployment has been a tough reality of this pandemic, but new data shows Mesa County is doing...
Unemployment benefits come to an end
Dr. Morgan McCarty Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado
New Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado named