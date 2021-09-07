New Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado named

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Agriculture recently announced Dr. Morgan McCarty as their new Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado.

In her new role, Dr. McCarty will be responsible for focusing on disease response procedures, management of division activities, and supporting Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin, as well as the Animal Health Division as a whole.

“We are excited to have Dr. McCarty on board as the new Assistant State Veterinarian for Colorado,” said Dr. Baldwin. “She brings a breadth of experience as a private practicing veterinarian and livestock producer from the Western Slope that will be invaluable to guide our work in the division.”

“CDA is honored that Dr. McCarty is bringing her years of experience and knowledge to our department. Her years of working with ranchers and livestock owners on the Western Slope are going to bring invaluable connections to the land and the people of Colorado,” said Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg.

Dr. McCarty earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Colorado State University, before receiving her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She began her associate veterinarian career in a large animal practice before starting her own mobile large animal practice in Western Colorado.

Dr. McCarty owned and operated her veterinary practice for 10 years until 2018, when she sold it to pursue a lifelong dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail. After four and a half months of hiking, she returned to Rifle to start a beef cattle consulting practice and pursued a career in small animal medicine. She currently owns and operates a small purebred cattle operation near Rifle.

“I am extremely passionate about agriculture and the livestock industry and am excited to apply my veterinary and producer experience to my new role as the Assistant State Veterinarian,” said Dr. McCarty. “I look forward to working with veterinarians, producers, and the livestock industry to work towards ensuring a safe food supply, protecting the health of Colorado’s livestock, and to strengthen our agricultural industry as a whole.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.