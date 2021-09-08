2021 Auction for Mesa County Partners closes tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Partners is doing their annual fundraiser to help at-risk youth a little differently this year.

This year the non-profit is doing an online auction. MCP has nearly 200 gift certificates up for bid, and around 100 items for sale. Online bidding will run through Thursday, Sept. 9 and conclude at 10 p.m.

Item pickup for bidding winners will begin on Friday, Sept. 10 from 12 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 11th from 9 - 11 a.m. Items can be picked up at 1169 Colorado Ave in the gym.

The proceeds from the online auction will benefit at-risk youth in Mesa County.

