9/11 tributes across the Western Slope

Flags bearing the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks stand in Memorial Park in Omaha, Neb.,...
Flags bearing the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks stand in Memorial Park in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, one day before the anniversary of the attacks. The flags were placed at Memorial Park as a tribute to the fallen. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In memory of 9/11, various organizations across the Western Slope are hosting their own tributes to honor those who lost their lives.

Delta, Colo.

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
  • Where: Technical College of the Rockies Campus located at 1765 Hwy 50
  • All local fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical service agencies, as well as the public, are invited to attend.

Grand Junction, Colo.

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
  • Where: Grand Junction Fire Department Administration Building located at 625 Ute Ave. (Meet at the memorial sculpture east of the building).
  • The GJFD will take time to remember the lives of those who were lost. The department will also dedicate a new art piece sponsored by their recent fire academy.

