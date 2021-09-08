Daniel Granberg, 24, of Montrose, Colo., passes away atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Daniel Granberg, a 24 year-old from Montrose, Colo., passed away at the top of the Illimani Mountain in Bolivia on Sept. 3. The peak reached over twenty thousand feet into the sky. According to Daniel’s mother, Jean Granberg, the cause of death is attributed to high altitude pulmonary edema, a condition that can occur at high altitudes and impacts one’s ability to breath.

His mother and sister, Jennifer Granberg, say he was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and life-long learner. He graduated from Princeton University with a math degree and took a remote job, which allowed him continue following his passion for the outdoors. His mom says he trained for months in advance of this climb and was in great shape. They both say he was a truly special, and remarkable young man.

According to Jennifer, ”It’s incredible to us, like the impact he has had on so many people, all over the world. Either his friends or people he met when he was traveling, or just people that heard about him.”

Jean explained that, at this time, she appreciates, “the outpouring of support that is just coming from all over the world. I had no idea, you’re in shock when it first happens, you have no idea what kind of costs are going to be involved with something like this. And it’s not, it’s like Daniel’s there, he’s helping things to just happen and taking care of it, and it’s been a real blessing in the midst of all this grief and sadness.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to support the Granberg family at this time. The page to donate can be found here.

