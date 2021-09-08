KKCO 11 News programming changes for Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Sept. 8 there will be slight programming changes to KKCO 11 News on the NBC Channel (see list below).

It is important to note, the programming changes will only apply to tomorrow.

Thursday, Sept. 9 Programming Changes

Jeopardy will air at 4 p.m.

Nightly News will air at 4:30 p.m.

Football will air at 5 p.m. (there will be no 5 or 6 p.m. newscast).

As usual, The 10 will air at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.