Advertisement

KKCO 11 News programming changes for Thursday

KKCO Generic Logo
KKCO Generic Logo(KKCO)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Sept. 8 there will be slight programming changes to KKCO 11 News on the NBC Channel (see list below).

It is important to note, the programming changes will only apply to tomorrow.

Thursday, Sept. 9 Programming Changes

  • Jeopardy will air at 4 p.m.
  • Nightly News will air at 4:30 p.m.
  • Football will air at 5 p.m. (there will be no 5 or 6 p.m. newscast).
  • As usual, The 10 will air at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into new Fruita sculptures (Photo Credit: David Jones)
20-year-old crashes vehicle into Fruita roundabout
The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Name revealed of child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Hit and run on 16 year old on bike
Hit and run involving 16-year-old boy
Dr. Morgan McCarty Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado
New Assistant State Veterinarian of Colorado named

Latest News

Flags bearing the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks stand in Memorial Park in Omaha, Neb.,...
9/11 tributes across the Western Slope
The outside of the Grand Junction Police Department building.
Promotions announced at the Grand Junction Police Department
Commander Douglas Norcross
Grand Junction Police Department Introduces Newly Promoted Officers
2021 Auction for Mesa County Partners
2021 Auction for Mesa County Partners closes tomorrow