Name revealed of child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are providing more information about the death of Wongel Estifanos, the six-year-old girl from Colorado Springs, who died at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The child’s name was released early this afternoon by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Additionally, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office is providing the Go Fund Me Account that has been set up by the family. It is the only valid account in support of Wongel and can be accessed through the following link: gofundme.com/wongel-estifanos.

The incident happened on Sunday. The Garfield Co. Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office, as well as the Colo. Dept. of Labor, are investigating. According to the Dept. of Labor, the ride at the center of all this, the “Haunted Mine Drop,” was inspected as recently as June of this year.

The Garfield Co. Coroner’s Office is saying a forensic pathologist observed multiple blunt force injuries in an autopsy conducted on Tuesday.

The news of this incident is affecting many in the Glenwood Springs community. According to resident Kevin Mahaffey, “I just want [the family] to know my heart goes out, my soul. It’s tough...it’s tough.”

“The final cause and manner of death are pending the completion of the full investigation,” according to the coroner’s office. The Dept. of Labor is saying the Division of Oil and Public Safety takes the lead in accident investigations at amusement parks. Third party inspectors will will be looking into the condition of the ride to find out more as well. It could be weeks before authorities release the full extent of these findings.

Inspectors were at Glenwood Caverns on Tuesday conducting assessments. The “Haunted Mine Drop” ride has been in operation since 2017, and has been in compliance with all regulatory requirements since then, according to Dept. of Labor.

Information from inspectors, operators, patrons, manufacturers, and more will go into the report’s conclusions.

KUSA in Denver is reporting that the park originally announced it would reopen tomorrow, but that it is now planning on opening its doors again on Saturday.

