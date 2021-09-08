Promotions announced at the Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has announced the promotion of four officers to various leadership positions within the department.

Commander Douglas Norcross, Sergeant Matt Mecum, Corporal Colter Church, and Corporal Tom Nelson were the four officers who completed a competitive process and after were selected to receive a promotion.

A promotional ceremony was held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to recognize the accomplishments of these officers, as well as the six officers who were promoted in 2020.

Last year’s promotions, can be viewed through the following link: gjpd.com/2020promotions/.

The GJPD has released the following statements regarding the backgrounds and promotions of the four officers.

Commander Norcross has served in law enforcement for nearly 40 years; first with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Golden, Colorado, before joining the GJPD in 1990. While at the GJPD, he has served as a Field Training Officer, Patrol Corporal, Detective in Investigations for property crimes and crimes against persons, Intelligence Unit Officer with the Grand Valley Joint Drug Task Force, SWAT operator, and Investigations Sergeant managing the Western Slope Auto Theft Task Force. Commander Norcross was promoted to the position of patrol commander during the summer of 2021, and oversees the traffic unit.

Sergeant Mecum was promoted to the position of Sergeant in August. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in conservation. Sergeant Mecum has been employed with the GJPD since 2015. Prior to working for GJPD, he served with the Urbana Illinois Police Department for 10 years where he was a narcotics detective, lead firearms instructor, active shooter instructor, A.L.I.C.E. instructor, defensive tactics instructor as well as being named Police Officer of the Year for 2012. Sergeant Mecum has served as a firearms instructor, field training officer, and a peer support member during his time with the GJPD.

Corporal Church was promoted to the position of corporal during the summer of 2021. He holds multiple degrees from Colorado Mesa University after which he attended the Colorado Police Corps Academy. Corporal Church has been in law enforcement almost 17 years and began his career with the City of Northglenn Colorado, before coming the GJPD in 2008. Corporal Church has worked as Field Training Officer, SWAT team member, Street Crimes Officer, a member of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, and is currently a patrol tactics instructor and a range Instructor.

Corporal Nelson was promoted to the position of patrol corporal this summer. Corporal Nelson studied Criminal Justice and Sociology at Colorado State University. In 2013, he graduated the Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy and began his career in patrol. Since that time, he has served as a Defensive Tactics Instructor, Patrol Tactics Instructor, and Field Training Officer. Most recently, Corporal Nelson was a member of the Grand Junction Police Department Community Resource Unit (CRU). Corporal Nelson has known most of his life he wanted to be a police officer; his father served for over 30 years as a police officer for the Longmont Police Department. “From a young age I knew this is what I always wanted to do. My dad was and still is my role model and the experiences and stories he shared with me definitely steered me down this path. I am thankful and beyond blessed to call GJPD and the city of Grand Junction my home.”

For more information about the GJPD, please visit gjcity.org/Police-Department.

