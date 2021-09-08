Water quality ruling to be appealed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Representatives from the State Legislature, Mesa County Government, and other associated members across the state came together for a press conference today to present thoughts on a harmful new rule regarding water quality in Mesa county.

Under the clean water act it allows states to decide their own measures for contaminated or polluted waters and ours is known as the 303 D list. Recently 14 of our washes in Mesa County have been placed on this list and a group of governments have joined forces to appeal being placed on the 303 D list due to faulty science. Experts feel this science is arbitrary as the claim is we have too much Selenium in our water. However Selenium is something that occurs naturally in the soil of the Grand Valley. “They didn’t go out and talk to all the relevant stake holders, they didn’t conduct the relevant studies,” states Matt Soper, State House Representative for district 54. “There’s just a lot of question marks as to why we are being placed on this list and in the methodology for being placed here.”

This is so important because if we remain on this list it will cost Mesa County several million dollars a year which is something the tax payers would be responsible and continue to drive up the cost of living in Mesa County. Representatives are adamant that they have taken efforts to line ditches and canals and are thoughtful about where development occurs to reduce selenium in the water going into the Colorado River.

