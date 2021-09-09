Center for Children held luncheon for attendees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Center for Children held a luncheon on Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Grand Junction to help raise awareness about child abuse in the community.

Center for Children is a non-profit organization that helps children who have been through physical or sexual abuse.

In the 24 years that the organization has been around, they have been able to help more than 19,000 child abuse survivors in the community.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 608 children and families were helped by the Center for Children. At the luncheon, some survivors could tell their stories and non-profit organizations like the Center for Children.

“I am a survivor of sexual abuse myself. So I am going to be telling my story, and I went through an advocacy center and not this specific one but one very much like this. So basically what advocacy center does, what the process looks like, and just giving helpful advice and general awareness tips for parents to educate their own kids and educate the community,” said Margaret Hoelzer, National Spokesperson for National Children Advocacy Center.

The Center for Children has many ways for the public to help get involved and help out other children in need.

Three ways that the community can get involved can be through donations and volunteering.

If you are willing to help the Center for Children, you can visit their website.

