Grand Junction holds community event at the Colorado National Monunment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction held a community event on Wednesday at the Lunch Loop Trailhead in the Colorado National Monument.

The event allowed citizens to learn more about the current project and plans for the city.

Different representatives from various city departments were at the event to provide information and engage with the community.

Citizens who attended had the opportunity to voice any concerns that they had to different representatives.

“One was there significant concerns about the ash borers in our tree canopies and just how the tree canopies have been affected. So, as a result of a lot of community feedback and concerns, the city manager put additional resources towards our tree maintenance program.” said Abe Herman, City Council Member for Grand Junction.

“There has also been another one that comes to mind is the fireworks at Lincoln Park. There were some concerns about some really late firework shows that we have from people who live nearby,” said Herman.

Grand Junction will be hosting another community meeting at Lincoln Parks Ash Shelter on September 21 from noon until 1:30 pm.

