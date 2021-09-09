Investigation underway after law enforcement vehicle stolen

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A multiple vehicle accident occurred this afternoon. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, one westbound lane is blocked on I-70 near Exit 42 (near Palisade).

Colorado State Patrol says there was an accident involving several vehicles. CSP also confirms that a De Beque Marshall’s vehicle was stolen by a suspect.

Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21 (David Jones | David Jones)

We are working to learn more information and will update the article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.