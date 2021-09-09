Respiratory illnesses circulating Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - RSV is a highly contagious lung infection that can wreak havoc on kids and now experts say it’s showing up earlier than normal. Experts say one of the biggest symptomatic differences is wheezing and it’s important that parents get their kids to the doctor if they believe it is RSV.

Parents know, usually, it’s the fall and winter months that this infection will make its way from kid to kid. The infection can be dangerous as it makes it difficult for kids with developing immune systems to breathe. But, what is causing the unusually early cases? Dr. Ebbing says because for the better part of the last year we have all been good about wearing masks and staying distanced it slowed the spread of many illnesses. However, at the start of the summer, mask guidance loosened, allowing more spread of illnesses we normally don’t see at this time of the year.

Here’s what to keep in mind: It moves down the airways to the lungs, and as the body responds to the virus, there is some damage and death of the cells lining the airway causing, inflammation and mucus and some spasm of the muscle lining. Experts say when it comes to treatment, there is not much that can be done, but it’s still a good idea to get your kid checked out so that the spread can be controlled. Especially if that child has asthma or a compromised immune system, they may need oxygen, and in extreme cases a ventilator. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in children as well, parents are urged to get their kids tested because without the test it’s hard to tell one from the other

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.