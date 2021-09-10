Advertisement

Beacon senior news held their annual event

Sign of Beaconfest at Grand Junction Convention Center
Sign of Beaconfest at Grand Junction Convention Center
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Beacon Senior News put on their annual event on Thursday for seniors.

The event is called Beaconfest and was at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

The event had over 80 different vendors and brought along free food, music, prizes, and free admission.

Beaconfest has been going on for 19 years and has been a big event for seniors.

During a typical annual year, Beaconfest happens during April. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Beaconfest was canceled. This year, the event got delayed until September due to covid.

With this event being big for seniors, there has been a record number of people in the past.

“In 2018, we had 3600 people thus the largest senior event in the state of Colorado. We are hoping for less than that this year” said Kevin Van Gundy, Publisher of Beacon Senior News.

Beaconfest happens on the Western Slope because their sponsor is Beacon Senior News.

Beacon Senior News manages three counties, including Mesa, Delta, and Montrose.

The event happens in Grand Junction but will also occur in Montrose on October 14 at the Montrose Pavilion.

