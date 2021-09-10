Advertisement

Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign(CBS Denver)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A family friend of the six-year-old girl who died in Glenwood Caverns theme park is speaking out about the tragic events that happened that day. Bemnetayehu Mekonnen, a close friend of the girls parents says her parents, other family members, and the community are devastated by this tragic and sudden loss. They hope everyone will stand with the family during this unthinkable time.

“They are very devastated over what happened and they have not come to terms. They think they are in a nightmare and are hoping to wake up,” Mekonnen says. He also stated the little girl, Wongel Estafanos, was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who was strong in her faith for someone at such a young age.

Bemnetayehu was not able to talk about the specifics of what occurred on the ride in the park that day. However, another family says they were at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park that day as well and their two teenage sons rode the same mine drop ride just hours before Wongel died. They stated that they were saddened by the events but not surprised as when they were on the ride they were shocked that the restraint was simple on lap belt similar to a cars seatbelt.

The theme park is set to re-open September 11th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

