GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September is Grand Valley Bike Month when Mesa County encourages residents to bike for fun, fitness, transportation, and to help the environment.

There are a number of ways cyclists can participate this month, from the Ride Challenge to the photo contest, group rides, the Bike to Work Day Breakfast, and the Bike Month Film Fest on September 14 at the Avalon.

The Bike Month Film Fest will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Avalon. The event will feature 5 mountain bike films, speakers from local bike advocate groups, and prizes. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards matching funds for a grant that will help to build 30 miles of trail at 18 Road in Fruita. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit the Bike Month website.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to try bike commuting for an entire week through the Bike Month Business Challenge, the week of September 19-25. There is also a free breakfast at 3 locations across the valley on bike to work day on September 22 from 7-10 a.m. The locations are the Grand Junction City Hall south courtyard, Octopus Coffee on Horizon Drive, and the North Mulberry outdoor dining area in Fruita.

To get more information on Grand Valley Bike Month visit healthymesacounty.org/bike-month

