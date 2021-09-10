Advertisement

Grand Valley Bike Month

Biker enjoying the outdoors
Biker enjoying the outdoors(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September is Grand Valley Bike Month when Mesa County encourages residents to bike for fun, fitness, transportation, and to help the environment.

There are a number of ways cyclists can participate this month, from the Ride Challenge to the photo contest, group rides, the Bike to Work Day Breakfast, and the Bike Month Film Fest on September 14 at the Avalon.

The Bike Month Film Fest will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Avalon. The event will feature 5 mountain bike films, speakers from local bike advocate groups, and prizes. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards matching funds for a grant that will help to build 30 miles of trail at 18 Road in Fruita. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit the Bike Month website.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to try bike commuting for an entire week through the Bike Month Business Challenge, the week of September 19-25. There is also a free breakfast at 3 locations across the valley on bike to work day on September 22 from 7-10 a.m. The locations are the Grand Junction City Hall south courtyard, Octopus Coffee on Horizon Drive, and the North Mulberry outdoor dining area in Fruita.

To get more information on Grand Valley Bike Month visit healthymesacounty.org/bike-month

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Name revealed of child fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Daniel Granberg, of Montrose, Colo., pictured above.
Daniel Granberg, 24, of Montrose, Colo., passes away atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia
Other Respiratory Viruses Circulating in Mesa County
Other respiratory viruses circulating in Mesa County
KKCO Generic Logo
KKCO 11 News programming changes for Thursday
County Employee Belinda Knisley formally charged with second degree burglary and cybercrime
Belinda Knisley formally charged

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21
Investigation underway after law enforcement vehicle stolen
Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to...
Respiratory illnesses circulating Colorado
Flags bearing the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks stand in Memorial Park in Omaha, Neb.,...
9/11 tributes across the Western Slope