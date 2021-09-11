Advertisement

The Friday Night Blitz - Week Three, September 10

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Week 3 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Fruita Monument vs Grand Juntion 47-7

Palisade vs Delta 28-10

Durango vs Montrose 7-39

Coal Ridge vs Cedaredge 0-20

Grand Junction Central vs Fairview 0-17

North Fork vs Monte Vista 21-0

Meeker vs Roaring Fork 40-0

Rangely vs Caliche 18-24

