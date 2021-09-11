Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis urges Coloradans to get vaccinated

Governor Jared Polis held a press conference today to give an update on COVID-19 in Colorado
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Late this morning, Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible. Today Gov. Polis was joined by Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist.

During the press conference, an overview of the current state of COVID-19 in Colorado was discussed.

“Today, Colorado hit a milestone in the fight against COVID. As of today, 75% of all eligible Coloradans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the free, lifesaving vaccine,” said Governor Polis. “But we need to get more Coloradans vaccinated in order to effectively beat this virus so it’s clear we’re not out of the woods yet and what’s preventing us from getting back to the Colorado we love is a percentage of Coloradans still hesitant about getting the effective vaccine. We can’t be hesitant any longer, get the shot today and do your part to protect yourself and your family.”

Gov. Polis also commented on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Action Plan, thanking the president for his plan to get more Americans vaccinated and to increase testing throughout the nation. Colorado has already implemented a variety of policies that meet the Biden administration’s goals to combat COVID-19.

Currently all Colorado healthcare workers that interact with high-risk patients are required to be vaccinated due to a rule issued by the State Board of Health. Additionally all Colorado state employees are required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Colorado has also taken steps to ensure COVID-19 testing is free to all Colorado schools to encourage students to get regularly tested.

The governor’s press conference can be watched here.

For more information on vaccination locations, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

