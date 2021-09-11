Advertisement

Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office holds “Badges with Buckets” event for Special Olympics Colo.

Deputies collected donations in buckets to support the organization
"Badges with Buckets" was held at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Co. Sheriff’s Office partnered with Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays to support Special Olympics Colorado Friday evening. “Badges with Buckets” underscores the sheriff’s office support for the organization. According to the MCSO, the event featured “great food and music.”

The event ran from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.

