Advertisement

Club 20 holds Fall Conference in Grand Junction

Club 20 Fall Conference Keynote Speaker
Club 20 Fall Conference Keynote Speaker(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn and Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Club 20, a coalition of various individuals and groups from 20 Western Colorado counties, held its fall conference in Grand Junction on Friday and Saturday.

Among the topics discussed today, the location of the bureau of land management headquarters. A representative from the BLM addressed the conference. She said the agency is reviewing the move from DC to Grand Junction and working to ensure the BLM can fulfill its responsibilities as best as possible. A Grand County Commissioner and Club 20 Chair shared his thoughts with us on the matter.

“I think that those decisions should be made by people that first hand experience the area that they live in,” said Club 20 Chair Merrit Linke. “And those personnel can see first hand the negative and positive impacts of decisions that they make instead of somebody a thousand miles away that’s saying ‘This is what we should be doing out in the West.’”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert addressed the conference among other speakers.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21
19-year-old accused of stealing law enforcement vehicle causing multiple accidents
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out
Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to...
Respiratory illnesses circulating Colorado
Two men seen helping an injured man
Two men help assault victim
Police arrest driver after sobriety test
Colorado Department of Transportation annouced next campaign

Latest News

Spirit of the Valley 5K Run
Ninth annual Spirit of the Valley Walk ‘n Roll 5K Run
Spirit of the Valley Walk 'N Roll 5k Run
Spirit of the Valley Walk 'N Roll 5k Run
BLM HQ Discussed at Club 20 Conference
BLM HQ Discussed at Club 20 Conference
9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony at the GJFD
9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony at the GJFD