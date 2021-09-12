Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 11th

Highlights and Scores from Soccer, Football, and Tennis
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from across the Western Slope on Saturday, September 11:

Varsity Boys Soccer

Grand Junction 2, Durango 4

CMU Men’s Soccer

Northwest Nazarene 1, Mavericks 2

CMU Women’s Soccer

Minot State 2, Mavericks 1

Varsity Football

Rifle 48, Lincoln 0

Grand Valley 7, Gunnison 17

Olathe 6, Wiggins 53

NCAA Football

Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

Western Slope Open Tennis

Grand Junction wins singles B bracket

Grand Junction wins doubles B bracket

Fruita runner-up singles C bracket

