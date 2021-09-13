Advertisement

17th Annual Dog Days event at Lincoln Park Pool

Dog days at Lincoln Park pool
Dog days at Lincoln Park pool(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks & Rec put on their annual Dog Days event today at the Lincoln Park Pool. The 17th annual event was open to all dogs with a $5 donation and humans were free.

Dogs & their owners made a splash while celebrating the human & canine bond as well as the end of summer. All canine entry fee proceeds went towards the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

”We love these dog days of summer events,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout. “Because it’s one last hurrah as the weather cools down for pet owners to get out & socialize their pets. We don’t have a ton of opportunities throughout the community to have your dogs enjoy other dogs, but these ones are really fun activities, especially for those water loving dogs.”

