Colorado state leaders celebrate statewide pandemic milestone

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says 75% percent of Coloradans, 12-years-old and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, Sept. 10. Health officials continue to stress that getting the vaccine is still the best defense available to protect yourself and others from contracting the coronavirus.

“Getting vaccinated helps protect you and others around you from getting COVID-19,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “Current data suggests that it reduces the spread of infection, leading to fewer opportunities for new variants to develop and spread. Although it’s possible for vaccinated people to get sick with COVID-19, the vaccine lessens the risk of getting severely sick or even hospitalized. As our hospitals get busier and busier, we need to do everything possible to keep people from needing intensive care.”

Governor Polis calls the milestone a step in the right direction, but says more vaccinations are needed.

“This is a positive step but in order to slow the Delta variant and end the pain that far too many families are experiencing, we need even more people to roll up their sleeves and get protected,” said Governor Polis.

CDPHE says the majority of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths statewide have been among people who haven’t yet been vaccinated and so the department continues to strongly encourage any eligible person who can get vaccinated, to do so as quickly as possible.

