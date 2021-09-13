Advertisement

Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was vandalized.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Deputies have released photos in an effort to catch the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial that paid tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Greenville Country Sheriff’s Office said a man went to the site outside of a business Sunday morning and defaced the memorial.

The suspect is accused of writing “Taliban” on the monument, which depicts the World Trade Center twin towers that were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft in the 2001 attack.

The vandalism occurred one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Deputies released surveillance photos on Facebook in an effort to identify a suspect in the case.

As some of you know a 9/11 memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Investigators have obtained video surveillance...

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out
Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.
What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended
CDPHE says 75% of eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose
Colorado state leaders celebrate statewide pandemic milestone

Latest News

Badges with Buckets MCSO
Badges with Buckets MCSO
A federal judge temporarily blocks an Iowa law banning school districts from mandating masks to...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
Red Mountain Pass Closure
Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August