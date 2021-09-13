Advertisement

Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over N.Y. vaccine mandate

By Brendan Straub, Diane Rutherford and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY/Gray News) - Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

That’s according to Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday in Lowville, WWNY reported.

He said six employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID-19 shot, and another seven are undecided.

According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after Sept. 24.

He said he hopes this is a temporary situation and will work with the state Department of Health to make sure the unit won’t permanently close.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s 27 percent of the workforce.

The other 464 workers, or 73 percent of employees, have gotten their shots, he said.

In August, the state announced all health care workers at hospitals and longterm care facilities across New York would be required to have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27.

Cayer said the announcement prompted 30 workers to get vaccinated, while another 30 resigned.

“Our hope is as we get closer (to the deadline), the numbers will increase of individuals who are vaccinated, fewer individuals will leave and maybe, with a little luck, some of those who have resigned will reconsider,” he said. “We are not alone. There are thousands of positions that are open north of the Thruway, and now we have a challenge to work through, you know, with the vaccination mandate.”

He added that Lewis County, as a whole, has the state’s highest seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reported over the last three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small waves on lake created by windy conditions
Colorado Parks and Wildlife introduce new rule for boaters
Colorado west pride parade
Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Family friend of girl who died in Glenwood theme park speaks out
Help wanted sign in Downtown Grand Junction on Main St.
What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended
Multiple vehicle accident on I-70 Exit 42 near Palisade 9/9/21
19-year-old accused of stealing law enforcement vehicle causing multiple accidents

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Sheriff won’t enforce vaccine mandate for employees
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain