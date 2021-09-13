Kinship families recognized during Kinship Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Department of Human Services wants to remind residents that September is Kinship Month. During Kinship Month family members who take in and care for children and youth destined for foster care are given recognition and appreciation for all they do.

MCDHS wants to commend the hard work, love, and time these families give to the children in their care.

“Kinship families provide the best opportunity for children to retain a sense of cultural heritage and community ties”, said Joe Kellerby, Child Welfare Director for MCDHS. “Children are shown to experience better home stability and are less likely to have behavioral problems later in life.”

Currently in Mesa County, there are 67 children and youth living with kinship families. According to MCDHS, after being displaced from living with their birth parents, these families open up their hearts and homes to children, providing them a stable living environment to grow.

For more information about MCDHS, please visit humanservices.mesacounty.us/.

