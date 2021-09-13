Lengthy closures for Red Mountain Pass begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lengthy morning and afternoon road closures on Red Mountain Pass have begun today, Monday, Sept. 13 and will conclude on Friday, Sept. 24. These closures are necessary for the San Miguel Power Association to conduct power line reconstruction work on the pass.

Travel Impacts:

Red Mountain Pass, also known as the Million Dollar Highway, sits on U.S. Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton. The closure points will begin at Mile Point 87 (Crystal Lake/Ironton Park) and MP 92 (south of Ouray). During these closures, there will be an alternate western route in place for motorists to travel on. These routes will be U.S. 160, CO 145 and 62 (through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride, and Ridgway).

Important to Note:

Red Mountain Pass will be opened during the evenings and weekends.

The following work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or other emergency circumstances.

Work Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 16 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.



For more information on this project, please visit the San Miguel Power Association website.

More information can also be found on this flyer.

