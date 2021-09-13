Ninth Annual Colorado West Pride Festival returns to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Pride Festival returned to Grand Junction this week for the ninth year. They held a parade Sunday to kick off the last day of the festival.

”It means a lot to me that there’s a lot of other people like me around here,” said Colorado West Pride Festival parade-goer Quasar. “And having a parade here especially since a lot of people are more shy about this sort of thing, it’s very hard to find them. So since there’s a parade here, it gives us a great opportunity to get to know each other & make friends.”

There were pride events throughout the week held at the convention center. Among the events held throughout the festival there were art shows, a film at the Avalon, dance parties including the signature white party, a fashion show, and a drag show at Ciara’s. Plus a wide variety of kick off parties on Saturday with the rainbow party & a poetry competition.

But the biggest event of the festival what everyone looks forward to is the parade Sunday which was held on Main street. The floats started at 6th street and ended at the Convention center where the rest of the festivities were held following the parade.

“I really like pride because it’s a place where we can be safe & feel free,” said Colorado West Pride Festival parade-goer Antares.

“It’s very comforting to know that there are other people that are just as proud of their sexuality & their gender as I am,” said Colorado West Pride Festival parade-goer Ena.

Pride means a lot to the Western Colorado community, it gives them a sense of belonging & community.

“For me pride means a sense of community & feeling like I’m not alone,” said Colorado West Pride Festival parade-goer Sage Ferrell. “And being able to relate with others & being around others that have similar views as me.”

“What pride means to me is being able to be my true self,” said Colorado West Pride Festival parade-goer Kato Langstaff. “And being around people that accept me for who I am. And having a community that will be there for me whenever I need somebody. And I think having Pride here in Grand Junction is really important because I get to meet those people who are just like me & who I can be myself around.”

The purpose of the pride festival is to build a positive environment for the L-G-B-T-Q community. By promoting equality and working alongside the community to make sure it is well-informed & has a voice to make a difference.

