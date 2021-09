GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Denver Broncos are off to a hot start in 2021, beating New York 27-13 in the season opener.

Other highlights: Rockies win a series against Philadelphia, and Novak Djokovic falls one match shy of a calendar grand slam, losing in the U.S. Open final.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.