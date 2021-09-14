Athlete of the Week: Alec Fronapfel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Athlete of the Week is CMU Mavericks forward Alec Fronapfel. He has helped lead the men’s soccer team to an undefeated start through four games, scoring two goals.

One of those goals was a game winning bicycle kick to beat Texas A&M International in extra time. It is Fronapfel’s signature moment so far this year, keeping the Mavs undefeated season alive.

“I just flung my leg, hoped for the best, and it ended up going in,” Fronapfel reflects on his incredible game-winner. “I thought might as well try it, and it ended up working. Anything I can do going towards the goal, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Fronapfel scored 8 goals in 8 games last year, and the forward has picked up right where he left off to start this season. Alec’s coach says his influence on the team is just as big off the field, where he sets the tone on how to properly prepare for games.

“He always works hard to put himself in good positions,” says head coach Jon Fridal. “Off the field, Alec’s a big part of setting a good example. On the field, he sets an example just through his work rate, and his willingness to do whatever he can for the team.”

The CMU men’s soccer team will head to Wichita Falls, Texas later this week for a pair of tough games. They face nationally ranked Simon Fraser University on Thursday, and Fort Hays State University two days later.

