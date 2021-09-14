Construction career fair for 11th grade students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Contractor’s Association, Mesa County, Ute Water, and School District #51 partnered together to bring back the Western Colorado Construction Career Day for 11th grade students. Nearly three hundred students who attended spent the day participating in hands-on activities and interactions with construction professionals as they learned about fulfilling careers in the construction industry.

Many local and statewide organizations educated students about their careers in the construction industry and helped them discover the options that are available in pursuing higher education including trade school, on-the-job training, or college education. Experts say this career fair is vital as currently we are seeing a 35% shortage in welders and a 42% shortage in trade professionals as a whole.

With the significant decrease in the labor market, the Construction Career Day seeks to provide mentorship from professionals that truly exemplify a successful career in the industry. Seeing this may provide students with the opportunity to learn about niche careers they may have not known about before today.

